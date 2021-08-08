Fluttsign

#001 - Crypto Currency Mobile UX/UI - Digital Academy

#001 - Crypto Currency Mobile UX/UI - Digital Academy digital academy digitalacademy onlinewallet wallet onlinepayment 3d ethereum bitcoin currency cryptocurrency crypto mobileapp mobile uidesign uxdesign uxui app ux ui design
Crypto Currency Mobile UX/UI - A quick shot I made with teammate at Digital Academy in HCMC.
Function about crypto currency management include: watch chart, make a transaction, buy some stocks and more.
I used the Nikuu illustration of Paperpillar team for this shot. Thank for supporting.

Hope you join us and leave with comments. Thanks!

