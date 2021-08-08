Suvam Prasad

Management Company Hero Section

Suvam Prasad
Suvam Prasad
  • Save
Management Company Hero Section ecommerce landing page clean minimal modern ui ux uiux web design web vector typography lettering uidesign ui design simple website black branding layout
Download color palette

🧾 Landing page design inspiration for product based company that developed a SaaS product to help the full-time worker or any busy individual to manage their schedule easily and effortlessly.

📚 Typography - Inter(Heading, subheading, paragraph, and subtitle) typeface is popular and easy to read. The Inter typeface family. Inter is a typeface carefully crafted & designed for computer screens. Inter features a tall x-height to aid in the readability of mixed-case and lower-case text.

🌈 Colors - Yellow(symbolizes happiness, joy, and energy), and Blue(symbolizes integrity, secure, and balance)

👉You need a second to show some love by tapping the ❤ button and give valuable feedback.
Peace 😉!

🎉 Portfolio:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/suvamp
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/suvamprasad

📞 Work-related queries contact me through:
Email: suvamprasad5@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suvamuxui
Twitter: https://twitter.com/suvamprasad2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suvamprasad

Suvam Prasad
Suvam Prasad

More by Suvam Prasad

View profile
    • Like