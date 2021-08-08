Management Company Hero Section

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🧾 Landing page design inspiration for product based company that developed a SaaS product to help the full-time worker or any busy individual to manage their schedule easily and effortlessly.
📚 Typography - Inter(Heading, subheading, paragraph, and subtitle) typeface is popular and easy to read. The Inter typeface family. Inter is a typeface carefully crafted & designed for computer screens. Inter features a tall x-height to aid in the readability of mixed-case and lower-case text.
🌈 Colors - Yellow(symbolizes happiness, joy, and energy), and Blue(symbolizes integrity, secure, and balance)
👉You need a second to show some love by tapping the ❤ button and give valuable feedback.
Peace 😉!
🎉 Portfolio:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/suvamp
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/suvamprasad
📞 Work-related queries contact me through:
Email: suvamprasad5@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suvamuxui
Twitter: https://twitter.com/suvamprasad2
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/suvamprasad