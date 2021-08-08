Mochammad Bushoeri

Harpers Dresses

Mochammad Bushoeri
Mochammad Bushoeri
  • Save
Harpers Dresses vector illustration branding graphic design typography design logo icon app
Download color palette

THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

As it sounds, the logo is aimed for a WOMAN clothing BOUTIQUE. The request from the client is to make simple yet elegant logo, therefore, it does not contain of many lines and images, and it only includes of the initial of the boutique instead. Of course, since the main target market here is women, that is why the design is made with FEMININE touch.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 8, 2021
Mochammad Bushoeri
Mochammad Bushoeri

More by Mochammad Bushoeri

View profile
    • Like