Harpers Dresses

THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:
As it sounds, the logo is aimed for a WOMAN clothing BOUTIQUE. The request from the client is to make simple yet elegant logo, therefore, it does not contain of many lines and images, and it only includes of the initial of the boutique instead. Of course, since the main target market here is women, that is why the design is made with FEMININE touch.