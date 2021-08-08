Hello Dribbblers!

Another day, another shot from our project called Furniture Shop Mobile App UI Design.

Design with Adobe XD

Image:

freepik.com

unsplash.com

Icon:

flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:

Poppins

Lobster Two

************

Download Source File from : Download

************

And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!Hello Dribbblers! ?

Another day, another shot from our project called Furniture Shop Mobile App UI Design . The template is highly suitable for any ui, ux, ui design, ux design, furniture, decoration, home, house, mobileapps, apps uikit, kit, uxkit, mobilekit, webs and all other consultancy agency and businesses.

Design with Adobe XD

Image:

freepik.com

unsplash.com

Icon:

flaticon.com

Use Font In This Design:

Poppins

Lobster Two

************

And don't forget to show us some love with "Like". Thanks!

************

Do you want to design such creative app for you? Feel free to get in touch with me : Email or Skype

************

Don’t forget to show me some love by following me on : Behance | Dribbble | Uplabs| Instagram| Twitter| Flickr