Carelli Catering

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:
As it sounds, the logo is aimed for a catering business, the brand's name is Carelli. The font is formed elegance while the logo image consists of SPOON and FORK that form a PLATE. Those three objects are the familiar things that will be easily found in a catering business. In addition, the spoon and the fork is formed a C letter as the initial of the business' name.