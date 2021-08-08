Mochammad Bushoeri

Carelli Catering

Carelli Catering
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

As it sounds, the logo is aimed for a catering business, the brand's name is Carelli. The font is formed elegance while the logo image consists of SPOON and FORK that form a PLATE. Those three objects are the familiar things that will be easily found in a catering business. In addition, the spoon and the fork is formed a C letter as the initial of the business' name.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
