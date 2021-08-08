Wheat Letter B Logo For Sale

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wheat Letter B Logo is a very symbolic logo that can become part of the emblem or be used on its own with wheat element decoration as a symbol for richness, growing suitable for bakery and agricultural industry. Wheat Letter B Logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile game app icon.
https://scalebranding.com/product/105373/