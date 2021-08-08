Sharon Lim

Wheat Letter B Logo For Sale

Sharon Lim
Sharon Lim
  • Save
Wheat Letter B Logo For Sale ux vector illustration aggressive design modern ui branding logo graphic design professional
Download color palette

Wheat Letter B Logo is a very symbolic logo that can become part of the emblem or be used on its own with wheat element decoration as a symbol for richness, growing suitable for bakery and agricultural industry. Wheat Letter B Logo will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile game app icon.
https://scalebranding.com/product/105373/

Sharon Lim
Sharon Lim

More by Sharon Lim

View profile
    • Like