Logo Eco-Friendly Energy Manufacturing

Logo Eco-Friendly Energy Manufacturing
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:

This logo is suitable for an eco-friendly energy manufacturing. As you can see, it shapes an image of a LAMP (as the representation of energy manufacture) that is formed by a silhouette of LEAF in the middle of the logo. As you can guess, the leaf here represents the eco-friendly principal the company holds onto.

Posted on Aug 8, 2021
