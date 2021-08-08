Md Abadul Biswas 🔥

SAAS- Cryptocurrency Dashboard

Md Abadul Biswas 🔥
Md Abadul Biswas 🔥
  • Save
SAAS- Cryptocurrency Dashboard desktop app marketing landingpage app design mobile app ui design 2020 trend design chart ethereum bitcoin colorful dark mode dashboard uidesign finance dashboard trading app analytics dashboard crypto exchange crypto wallet cryptocurrency dashboard
Download color palette

Hey guys👋

Here is my another SAAS- Cryptocurrency Dashboard ui design.
Hope you guys enjoy and press "L" if you like it😉Any feedback or comment? Feel free to leave comment below.

Have a project idea?

We are available for new projects: abadul21@gmail.com

Md Abadul Biswas 🔥
Md Abadul Biswas 🔥

More by Md Abadul Biswas 🔥

View profile
    • Like