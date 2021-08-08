Logo for Beauty Product

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
THE MEANING BEHIND THE LOGO:
The logo consists of LEAVES that form a BUTTERFLY. Those two objects symbolize a GROWTH of nature (so do the colors of the objects which include brown and green that are the main colors of wild nature). Leaves that indicate the life of trees or plants and butterfly that is growing from an ugly cocoon. The brand here tries to convey two messages: 1) That their products are made of natural ingredients (represented by leaves and butterfly), and 2) That they wish that women as the main target market of the their products are able to grow (in personal or in mental level) no matter what happens in their life, and the products here are silent witness of their growing process.