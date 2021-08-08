Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

FLORA - Flowershop Concept Landing Page Design

Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
  • Save
FLORA - Flowershop Concept Landing Page Design concept creative landing page figma design business florist shop flowershop design graphicdesign web design webdesign website logo ui
Download color palette

Hello friends 🍑
I decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple landing page for Flowershop or Florist Service i named it FLORA . Here i show you the small section of the hero and the cards elements. (still in design process).
Check my behance page to view all the page i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!

:::photo stock credit to : https://www.pexels.com/@28799211 and https://www.pexels.com/@daria

#uiux #design #uidesign #minimal #simple #websitedesign #landingpage #beauty #flower #flowershop #florist #shop #business #figma #figmadesign

Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

More by Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

View profile
    • Like