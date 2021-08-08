FLORA - Flowershop Concept Landing Page Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hello friends 🍑
I decided to lift my depressed brain up by experimenting with making simple landing page for Flowershop or Florist Service i named it FLORA . Here i show you the small section of the hero and the cards elements. (still in design process).
Check my behance page to view all the page i made! If you have any criticsm, advice, just reply it!
:::photo stock credit to : https://www.pexels.com/@28799211 and https://www.pexels.com/@daria
#uiux #design #uidesign #minimal #simple #websitedesign #landingpage #beauty #flower #flowershop #florist #shop #business #figma #figmadesign