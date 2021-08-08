Samira Sanaei Far

Movie UI App

Movie UI App graphic design mobile design modern ui minimal clean trend light mode actor tv cinema movie film
Hello Guys 👋
I want to share my exploration about streaming movie UI App light mode.
If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.
Press key "L" to like this post.
Please comment your opinion below and share it.
Thanks for watching😍

