Broadcast - WhatsApp Bulk Message Service

Hello Guys😃
Here are a few screens of the broadcast app. I designed it for my client! On their mobile app, you can send bulk WhatsApp messages. It's very useful for marketing, sales, support, etc. It'll soon be available on the google play store
------------------------
Shoot your business inquiry to
✉️ uicrumbs2020@gmail.com
------------------------
Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching
