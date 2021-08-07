Ayush Gandhi

Broadcast - WhatsApp Bulk Message Service

Here are a few screens of the broadcast app. I designed it for my client! On their mobile app, you can send bulk WhatsApp messages. It's very useful for marketing, sales, support, etc. It'll soon be available on the google play store
