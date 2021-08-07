Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ademola Adeniyi

E-book app concept

Ademola Adeniyi
Ademola Adeniyi
Screens from an ongoing fictional e-book app concept I'm working on personally.
It's an app where users can read, listen, scan books found anywhere that you might love to read online and lastly share books via socials to friends.

Interesting yeah?

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Ademola Adeniyi
Ademola Adeniyi

