My painting of a woman blooming like the sunflowers that surround her.
This pandemic has kicked my and many artists/creatives ass. Help me and all of us by grabbing our designs and work on prints, posters, wrapping paper, mugs, t-shirts and more; It's a true win-win and deeply appreciated:
My Sites Store: https://shatteredelegance.net/shop/
My RedBubble Store: https://www.redbubble.com/people/Jarrod44/shop?asc=u
My Society6 Store: https://society6.com/jarrodjvandenberg
My Displate Store: https://displate.com/jarrodvandenberg?art=5db5be8fd7095
My TeePublic Store: https://www.teepublic.com/user/jarrodjvandenberg
My Etsy Store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ShatterTheElegance