Weekly exploration 03 - Finance Apps

Weekly exploration 03 - Finance Apps financial transaction receipt netflix mobile clean credit card design ux ui apps payment management money income fintech homepage finance wallet product design
Hello everyone 👋

Today I want to share with you my recent exploration about finance apps.
You can get the design resources here: https://www.figma.com/community/file/1006043649941870794

Hope you guys will love it and feel free to give me some feedback.

Thank you for checking it out!

