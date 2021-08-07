Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Views App Design Concept

Views App Design Concept concept simple ux ui red purple minimal ios app mobile shared team artist year paint assets digital management inventory art
A digital art inventory management app allowing to upload, search and share artworks to other people.

What do you think? Would love to hear your thoughts about this😍

Thanks and have a nice day😊

