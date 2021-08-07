Fajrin Arrahman
Agensip UI UX Agency

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Dashboard

Fajrin Arrahman
Agensip UI UX Agency
Fajrin Arrahman for Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Dashboard stunning uix admin webdesign management website uiux sunday crm dashboard colorful clean branding agensip ux ui design
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Dashboard stunning uix admin webdesign management website uiux sunday crm dashboard colorful clean branding agensip ux ui design
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Dashboard stunning uix admin webdesign management website uiux sunday crm dashboard colorful clean branding agensip ux ui design
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) - Dashboard stunning uix admin webdesign management website uiux sunday crm dashboard colorful clean branding agensip ux ui design
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. Frame 2.png
  3. Frame 3.png
  4. iMac - 9.png

Hello Guys!👋
 Here's my recent exploration of the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Dashboard. I designed the UI by including several features in it including Sales Analytics, Last Invoices, Visitor, Product, Bounce Rate, Review, Learning by Item and Recent Activities.

This is my first time designing a Dasboard!
 Do you like it? 
Let me know what you think
Press L if you like it.

Thank you.

Our Product | IG | FB | Twitter

---

We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com

Agensip UI UX Agency
Agensip UI UX Agency
Hire Us

More by Agensip UI UX Agency

View profile
    • Like