Amit Verma
Jamoora Designs

Royal Enfield - Bullet Classic 350 Art Deco

Amit Verma
Jamoora Designs
Amit Verma for Jamoora Designs
Royal Enfield - Bullet Classic 350 Art Deco creative jamoora designs biking motorcycle motorbikes illustration art illustration concet brand identity branding bullet bike riding riding art deco poster artdeco art deco poster illustration poster design poster royal enfield
  1. Grey_3.gif
  2. Model_2.png
  3. Grey.png
  4. Yellow.png
  5. mockup.gif

Bullet Classic 350 is a cruise motorcycle manufactured by Royal Enfield. Presenting Art Deco poster of CLASSIC 350 model, with noise and grain texture.

Tools used : Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop

Artist: Amit Verma

Feel free to contact us: jamoora.designs@gmail.com

Jamoora Designs
Jamoora Designs
You assign. We Design.
