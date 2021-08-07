Royal Enfield - Bullet Classic 350 Art Deco

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Bullet Classic 350 is a cruise motorcycle manufactured by Royal Enfield. Presenting Art Deco poster of CLASSIC 350 model, with noise and grain texture.
Tools used : Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop
Artist: Amit Verma
Feel free to contact us: jamoora.designs@gmail.com