Mobile App Design: WI Create

Mobile App Design: WI Create adobe photoshop sketch user interface ui mobile app design
WI Create is a social mobile app for writers and illustrators to connect, collaborate, and create!

I designed this fictional app as a project for my UI Design course with CareerFoundry.

The artworks are the creations of illustrators @endmion1 and @chieuteung on Instagram. I have admired their artwork for a long time and I am so grateful to them for giving me permission to use their art!

Check out the full case study on my portfolio!
https://janejpyeon.myportfolio.com

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Jane Pyeon

