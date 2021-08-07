Mobile App Design: WI Create

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WI Create is a social mobile app for writers and illustrators to connect, collaborate, and create!
I designed this fictional app as a project for my UI Design course with CareerFoundry.
The artworks are the creations of illustrators @endmion1 and @chieuteung on Instagram. I have admired their artwork for a long time and I am so grateful to them for giving me permission to use their art!
Check out the full case study on my portfolio!
https://janejpyeon.myportfolio.com