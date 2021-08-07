Mobile App Design: WI Create

WI Create is a social mobile app for writers and illustrators to connect, collaborate, and create!

I designed this fictional app as a project for my UI Design course with CareerFoundry.

The artworks are the creations of illustrators @endmion1 and @chieuteung on Instagram. I have admired their artwork for a long time and I am so grateful to them for giving me permission to use their art!

Check out the full case study on my portfolio!

https://janejpyeon.myportfolio.com