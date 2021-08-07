Rido Ari Herawan

Bolt App Redesign Concept

Rido Ari Herawan
Rido Ari Herawan
  • Save
Bolt App Redesign Concept ios indonesia app ui ux intuitive mobile bolt portfolio market performance card discuss news dark charts transactions crypto trends stocks
Download color palette

Bolt is a resource for financial news, charts, and media, and allows users to buy or sell their stocks and discuss their about their public companies.

Rido Ari Herawan
Rido Ari Herawan

More by Rido Ari Herawan

View profile
    • Like