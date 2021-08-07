Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Project Zenic

Web Design for Heavy Parts Landing Page

Project Zenic
Project Zenic
Web Design for Heavy Parts Landing Page uiux ux web design web landing page website indonesia indonesian design ui indonesia designer adobe xd
Hi Folks!

Next, i submit user interface web design for Heavy Parts Landing Page.

What do you think? Don't forget to provide feedback in the comments below. Thanks.

Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to projectzenic@gmail.com.

Project Zenic
Project Zenic

