Rahul Parekh

Banking App Home Screen

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh
  • Save
Banking App Home Screen design banking app minimal colour color dribbble instagram uxui uiux user interface design user interface uidesign figma ux ui app
Download color palette

Hello folks!
Hope you guys are doing well.
Today I designed Home Screen for Banking App.
Hope you guys like it.
---------------------------------------------------------
Feel free to leave feedback and press (L) if you love it.
------------------------------------------------------
I'm available for work :
Email : rahulparekhworkemail@gmail.com
Instagram : @im_rahul_parekh
Dribbble & LinkedIn: @iamrahulparekh
---------------------------------------------------
Thank you for visit.

Rahul Parekh
Rahul Parekh

More by Rahul Parekh

View profile
    • Like