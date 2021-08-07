Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for music streaming startup

Logo for music streaming startup music music app brand startup music streaming logodesign logo creator logocreator visual identity design visualidentitydesign professionallogodesign vector logo design illustration branding brand identity logo
  1. 1.png
  2. 2 dribbble.png
  3. 3 dribbble.png
  4. 4.png

Brief - Pitch is a music streaming startup, who will be launching their app and website soon.

Contact us to get a unique identity for your business or design an amazing product.
👉 Here’s the link to know more: https://www.theshamrockdesigns.com/

