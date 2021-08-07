Maqui Saravia

Milanga Carnivery

Milanga Carnivery milanesa knowhow identity stamping branding graphic design packaging
Rubber stamp design for Carnivery’s Premium Milanesa box.

This job is the living proof that a pinch of experience and some little background can transform quite a serious looking packaging challenge into a piece of cake —sorry!, of Milanesa..- in the blink of an eye.

Montevideo, 2021.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
