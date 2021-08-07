Nick Johnston

Hocking Hills Branding Concept

Hocking Hills Branding Concept hocking hills patch adventure outdoors park badge trees waterfall cliffs branding badge logo
One of the concepts I have been jamming on for a really fun project. Trying to distill the magic of a place into a single mark is definitely a challenge. This project has also opened my eyes to how difficult it is to draw waterfalls. I would liken it to drawing hands. Waterfalls are the hands of the natural world, I said it. Trying my best to tuck in that hidden "H" into the cliffs, bridge and waterfall. Excited to share more of the concepts I have been working on for this one.

