Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ohnorr

#DailyUI 011 Flash Message

Ohnorr
Ohnorr
  • Save
#DailyUI 011 Flash Message nord color notif pop up flash message illustration app ui dailyui design branding
Download color palette

"Design a Flash Message with both the outcome for an error and success. Is it for a sign up form? A download/upload message? (As always, it's up to you!)" p.s: still going with the nord color theme :)

Ohnorr
Ohnorr

More by Ohnorr

View profile
    • Like