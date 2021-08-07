Jace Goodwin

'Nuff Said

Jace Goodwin
Jace Goodwin
Hire Me
  • Save
'Nuff Said concept design colorful lettering typography graphic design pro vaccine get vaccinated vaccinated covid sucks covid poster design poster
Download color palette

Hi. Made this mock poster this weekend because things aren't looking great out here in SLC and I wish I could somehow convince more people to go the safe route and get vaccinated. In the meantime, I'll be having a breakdown and making cool type combos! C'est la vie!

Jace Goodwin
Jace Goodwin
Let's Build a Brand People Love.
Hire Me

More by Jace Goodwin

View profile
    • Like