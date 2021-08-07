Maulana Reza Prasetya
Visual Kreasi

Asset - Landing page

Maulana Reza Prasetya
Visual Kreasi
Maulana Reza Prasetya for Visual Kreasi
Hire Us
  • Save
Asset - Landing page stock website asset landing page hero image purple illustration desktop website clean ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Everyone! 👋 This exploration is about Stock Asset landing page 🎨 hope you like it. Drop your feedback ya! Illustration by @ilsyaffana and @visualkreasi team.

We're available for awesome projects! feel free contact me at visualkreasi@gmail.com

Be sure to follow us Visualkreasi:
instagram Visual Kreasi
website - www.visualkreasi.com

Press L if you like it 💛

Visual Kreasi
Visual Kreasi
Partner of your Design needs and Creative solutions
Hire Us

More by Visual Kreasi

View profile
    • Like