Petshop WordPress Theme - Features

Petshop WordPress theme – Build a website for pet store, veterinary clinic, dog training classes, animal shelters and pet hotels, dog / cat trainers, or pet caretakers. Petshop is a creative WordPress theme for Pets and Vets with fresh and clean responsive design https://visualmodo.com/theme/petshop-wordpress-theme/

Live demo https://theme.visualmodo.com/petshop/

🐶🐕🐈🐰🐢🐾