UX/UI Redesign

contest portfolio ui ux logo design app
This is a UX/UI redesign project for an app that provides the position of the sun. I'm very proud of it 'cause it earned me 2nd place in a contest promoted on Instagram by a UX/UI professional :D

Link for the project on figma: encurtador.com.br/klrA7

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
