Grooty Fledermaus and the Mermaid's Magic

Grooty Fledermaus and the Mermaid's Magic children book cover logo vector illustration design children book book illustration book
Grooty Fledermaus BOOK 5 written by author D.L.KRUSE and illustrated by me. To buy her books please go to https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Grooty+Fledermaus&i=stripbooks-intl-ship&ref=nb_sb_noss_2
If you want to place book illustration orders please me reach me out on https://www.fiverr.com/users/verizon016/ or here

