Grooty Fledermaus and the Dragon's Dream

Grooty Fledermaus and the Dragon's Dream vector illustration design children book book illustration book
Grooty Fledermaus BOOK 3 written by author D.L.KRUSE and illustrated by me. To buy her books please go to https://www.amazon.com/Grooty-Fledermaus-Dragons-Dream-Children/dp/1777209625/ref=sr_1_4?dchild=1&keywords=Grooty+Fledermaus&qid=1628382148&s=books&sr=1-4
If you want to place book illustration orders please me reach me out on https://www.fiverr.com/users/verizon016/ or here

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
