Learn to Fight landing

Learn to Fight landing landing product design ux ui
I was recently hired to build a landing page for Learn to Fight, a system that provides full length martial arts videos (based on levels) that enable you to learn about technique, purchase catalogs from featured fighters, information about academies, and more. Here's the homepage I came up with for them based on the specific style preference they laid out based on what they know about their users.

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
