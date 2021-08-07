Learn to Fight landing

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey Dribbble!
I was recently hired to build a landing page for Learn to Fight, a system that provides full length martial arts videos (based on levels) that enable you to learn about technique, purchase catalogs from featured fighters, information about academies, and more. Here's the homepage I came up with for them based on the specific style preference they laid out based on what they know about their users.