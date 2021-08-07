Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rabah

Pizza delivery app

Rabah
Rabah
  • Save
Pizza delivery app app design food delivery food pizza ordering order delivery ux ui app design pizza
Download color palette

Salam friends 👋

Thank you for viewing Feel free to duplicate, explore and extend the design pattern . I would love to see what you make of it. Also appreciate your feedback on this.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Rabah
Rabah

More by Rabah

View profile
    • Like