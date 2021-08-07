Ana Beatriz Trindade

Logo for a web developer friend

Ana Beatriz Trindade
Ana Beatriz Trindade
  • Save
Logo for a web developer friend 80s ui ux design logo app
Download color palette

This is a logo for my web developer friend João Carvalho :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Ana Beatriz Trindade
Ana Beatriz Trindade

More by Ana Beatriz Trindade

View profile
    • Like