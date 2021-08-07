Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Grooty Fledermaus and the Troll's Tears

Grooty Fledermaus and the Troll's Tears vector illustration design children book book illustration book
Grooty Fledermaus BOOK 2 written by author D.L.KRUSE and illustrated by me. To buy her books please go to https://www.amazon.com/Grooty-Fledermaus-Trolls-Tears-Reader/dp/177720965X/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&keywords=Grooty+Fledermaus&qid=1628382148&s=books&sr=1-3
If you want to place book illustration orders please me reach me out on https://www.fiverr.com/users/verizon016/ or here

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
