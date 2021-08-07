JOEL

cuatro chicos gracioso

JOEL
JOEL
  • Save
cuatro chicos gracioso vector illustration design
Download color palette

Adding a texture on specific shape (mostly the big or wide one) to avoid flat art looking bland. Many little details and embellishments was added to make it look more crowded and balanced.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
JOEL
JOEL

More by JOEL

View profile
    • Like