Album Design - "Blue Loops"

Album Design - "Blue Loops" vinyl beattape surreal graphic design fiverr seller design collage album design
Album Design for ACID'S "Blue Loops".
The concept for the project was in the artist own words "It should represent void. An uncertain abyss". He wanted something in collage style very minimal and simple in two tones.

You can listen to it here: https://open.spotify.com/album/3KczBm8dQBIQOLmDtcLjTV?si=HlBdIBPTT2i4HWlhw50Fcw&dl_branch=1

I'm available for new projects! https://www.fiverr.com/share/W7aB7R

