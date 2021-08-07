Album Design - "Blue Loops"

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Album Design for ACID'S "Blue Loops".
The concept for the project was in the artist own words "It should represent void. An uncertain abyss". He wanted something in collage style very minimal and simple in two tones.
You can listen to it here: https://open.spotify.com/album/3KczBm8dQBIQOLmDtcLjTV?si=HlBdIBPTT2i4HWlhw50Fcw&dl_branch=1
I'm available for new projects! https://www.fiverr.com/share/W7aB7R