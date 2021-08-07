Album Design - "Lighthouse Sessions" & "Dear Departed"

Album Designs for D.C. Myer's "Lighthouse Sessions" (EP) and "Dear Departed" (Single).

The main concept was very simple: death and renaissance in collage style.

You can listen to D.C. Myers here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7aAu8F6DONSM6Tzsx4cAHn?si=FYypOMFfQOuip5l3Y4TPhw&dl_branch=1

I'm available for new projects! https://www.fiverr.com/share/ZRbad4