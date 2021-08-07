Album Design - "Confessions to my Songbird"

Album I designed for Nama Dama's "Confessions to Songbird".

The concept for the project was storytelling and music mixed together. A collection of 5 folk songs with lots of pagan, ambient and electronic elements in which each song is a story starring different characters.

You can listen to it here: https://open.spotify.com/album/1RrbywSPKQbCwGXoCAlnLJ?si=Edy9PPl3TIe2obp9CUqrfw&dl_branch=1

