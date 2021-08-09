Someday Coffee brand & packaging

Someday Coffee is a fictional coffee shop in San Francisco. Stay In Touch designed this imaginary brand as an exercise in photography, motion design, and brand identity work. It's the punk collective coffee shop I wished I worked at.

The design incorporated my own photography, and branded simply with avant-guarde typography and color. The web design integrates an innovated layout inspired by newspaper design, and activated by motion. The project included packaging for three different products, which themselves become experimental one-off art pieces that play with the systemized mark and typography in unique ways.

I used this project to define the type of work I wan to do in the future. The website is ordered and beautiful, each module fitting into it's space like a carefully organized kitchen drawer—nothing is out of place, and nothing is given more room than it needs. The illustrations are childlike and simple, living to express emotion without bearing the weight of professionalism on their shoulders. The typography is proudly strange. The photographs are beautiful descriptions of light and color. I see this project as a work of self-expressive art, defining the mediums and aesthetic that I want to work with in the future.