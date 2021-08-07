Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Album Design - "Confessions to my Songbird"

Album Design - "Confessions to my Songbird" storytelling design pagan illustration fiverr seller folk renaissance collage graphic design album design
Album I designed for Nama Dama's "Confessions to Songbird".
The concept for the project was storytelling and music mixed together. A collection of 5 folk songs with lots of pagan, ambient and electronic elements in which each song is a story starring different characters.

You can listen to it here: https://open.spotify.com/album/1RrbywSPKQbCwGXoCAlnLJ?si=Edy9PPl3TIe2obp9CUqrfw&dl_branch=1

I'm available for new projects!
https://www.fiverr.com/share/xDzZdB

