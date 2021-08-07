Carter Smith

Made for This

Carter Smith
Carter Smith
  • Save
Made for This throwback colors typography texture branding vector church church branding midcentury matchbox matches flame fire logo illustration vintage
Download color palette

This idea evolved massively from the original idea. The flame (Holy Spirit) with the fingerprint (creation, identity) was where I started, but ultimately adopted the vintage matchbox imagery to go with it. This may be one of my very favorite projects I've done so far.

Carter Smith
Carter Smith

More by Carter Smith

View profile
    • Like