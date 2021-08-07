Reuben Abel

DailyUI 002 - Checkout page

DailyUI 002 - Checkout page
On the second day of #DailyUI, 'tis but a checkout page for VR gear. I challenged myself this time to stay within a palette of tints and warm colours. Follow me as I do this for the next 98 days!

