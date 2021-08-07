Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean O'Sullivan

Centro 365 v2.0

Sean O'Sullivan
Sean O'Sullivan
  • Save
Centro 365 v2.0 ux design microsoft firefox opera chrome edge azure 365 extension fluent ui
Download color palette

Earlier this evening I launched Centro 365 v2.0. It's been rewritten from scratch with an entirely new user interface, closely following the Microsoft Fluent UI design language. https://seanosullivan.co.uk/projects/centro365/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Sean O'Sullivan
Sean O'Sullivan

More by Sean O'Sullivan

View profile
    • Like