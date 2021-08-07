Reuben Abel

#DailyUI #001 - Sign up screen visual design product design sketch app figma adobe xd dailyui ux ui
Began #DailyUI #001 - Sign up screen. Did a bit of copywork based on Oliver Cederborg's idea.

That really helped me see why he made some specific decisions. It's about to be my journey from now on. Come with me!

Posted on Aug 7, 2021
