Ahmed Saeed

009 Daily UI - Music Player

Ahmed Saeed
Ahmed Saeed
  • Save
009 Daily UI - Music Player player music app dailyui ui ux ui ux ui design design
Download color palette

It's a music player app design, I hope you like it

View all tags
Posted on Aug 7, 2021
Ahmed Saeed
Ahmed Saeed

More by Ahmed Saeed

View profile
    • Like