Fiona Art

From SPIRAL to FLOWER in 10 MINUTES ~ Fluid Art ~ Step by step t

Fiona Art
Fiona Art
  • Save
From SPIRAL to FLOWER in 10 MINUTES ~ Fluid Art ~ Step by step t flower illustration paintings acrylic paint design tutorial pouring art acrylic
Download color palette

Today I will show you in this step by step tutorial how to paint a flower from spiral in just 10 minutes.
With this fluid art reverse flower dip technique you can create a beautiful flower, even if you can't draw or paint with a brush.

PROCESS:
- Pour your base on canvas
- Draw a spiral with your colours
- Put down damped paper napkin or towel
- Lift the napkin
- Torch
- And here is your flower

MATERIAL:
- 8x8 inch canvas
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Paper napkin or towel
- Palete knife
- Torch

COLOURS:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- DecoArt Extreme sheen gold
- Pebeo iridescent copper
- Arties colours alizarian crimson
- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

#FionaArt #FlowerPainting #AcrylicPour

TIME STAMPS:
0:00 - 1:30 Pour your base on canva
1:31 - 3:40 Draw spiral with your colours
3:41 - 4:30 Put down damped paper napkin or towel
4:31 - 5:30 Lift the napkin
5:31 - 7:18 Torching for lacing effect
7:20 - 9:15 Details of the flower

If you want to support my channel to keep on experimenting with new techniques you can do it through this link:
https://www.patreon.com/fionaart7

https://paypal.me/mi2sva

Or just like and subscribe to show some love.
Thank you!

You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/Sk7XOxaxNBU

Fiona Art
Fiona Art

More by Fiona Art

View profile
    • Like