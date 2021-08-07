From SPIRAL to FLOWER in 10 MINUTES ~ Fluid Art ~ Step by step t

Today I will show you in this step by step tutorial how to paint a flower from spiral in just 10 minutes.

With this fluid art reverse flower dip technique you can create a beautiful flower, even if you can't draw or paint with a brush.

PROCESS:

- Pour your base on canvas

- Draw a spiral with your colours

- Put down damped paper napkin or towel

- Lift the napkin

- Torch

- And here is your flower

MATERIAL:

- 8x8 inch canvas

- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium

- Paper napkin or towel

- Palete knife

- Torch

COLOURS:

- Amsterdam oxide black

- DecoArt Extreme sheen gold

- Pebeo iridescent copper

- Arties colours alizarian crimson

- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso

TIME STAMPS:

0:00 - 1:30 Pour your base on canva

1:31 - 3:40 Draw spiral with your colours

3:41 - 4:30 Put down damped paper napkin or towel

4:31 - 5:30 Lift the napkin

5:31 - 7:18 Torching for lacing effect

7:20 - 9:15 Details of the flower

