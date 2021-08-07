From SPIRAL to FLOWER in 10 MINUTES ~ Fluid Art ~ Step by step t

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today I will show you in this step by step tutorial how to paint a flower from spiral in just 10 minutes.
With this fluid art reverse flower dip technique you can create a beautiful flower, even if you can't draw or paint with a brush.
PROCESS:
- Pour your base on canvas
- Draw a spiral with your colours
- Put down damped paper napkin or towel
- Lift the napkin
- Torch
- And here is your flower
MATERIAL:
- 8x8 inch canvas
- Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
- Paper napkin or towel
- Palete knife
- Torch
COLOURS:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- DecoArt Extreme sheen gold
- Pebeo iridescent copper
- Arties colours alizarian crimson
- Pearl white
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
#FionaArt #FlowerPainting #AcrylicPour
TIME STAMPS:
0:00 - 1:30 Pour your base on canva
1:31 - 3:40 Draw spiral with your colours
3:41 - 4:30 Put down damped paper napkin or towel
4:31 - 5:30 Lift the napkin
5:31 - 7:18 Torching for lacing effect
7:20 - 9:15 Details of the flower
If you want to support my channel to keep on experimenting with new techniques you can do it through this link:
https://www.patreon.com/fionaart7
https://paypal.me/mi2sva
Or just like and subscribe to show some love.
Thank you!
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/Sk7XOxaxNBU