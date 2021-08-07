Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SKS

Daily UI - 015 on/off switch

SKS
SKS
  • Save
Daily UI - 015 on/off switch admin branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d ui animation adobe xd adobexd daily ui - 015 onoff onoff switch daily ui - 015 onoff switch daily ui 015 onoff switch onoff switch daily ui 015 daily ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers !

For the 15th theme, I have "On/Off Switch" for you all.

I hope you like it !

If you want to show some love, press L ! 😍
And you can give me feedback too 📝

SKS
SKS

More by SKS

View profile
    • Like