Rachel Dewing

Newcheckout

Rachel Dewing
Rachel Dewing
  • Save
Newcheckout fast track orange web website
Download color palette

The left side of the new online checkout. Customers have two options: Customized or choose a package. The Idea was to remove as much info from the initial "opt-in" page as possible.

0903b974714526967ccd0b5028aa24a8
Rebound of
Newonlinecheckout
By Rachel Dewing
View all tags
Posted on May 4, 2011
Rachel Dewing
Rachel Dewing
graphic designer & friend to dogs

More by Rachel Dewing

View profile
    • Like